TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes

WEATHER

Rain and snow are in the forecast again, so be ready for anything.

SCHOOL NOTES

Seattle Public Schools are scheduled to reopen today.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are sharing a boat today, as announced last night, because two boats need repairs – see the temporary schedule here.

Metro is back on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

651st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Many area traffic cams were still down as of early this morning – here are two we have right now:

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams (when they’re working) here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.