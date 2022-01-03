TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-snow Monday

6:03 AM Good morning! Be careful of slippery slush, after a night of heavy rain.
WEATHER
“Rain at times,” breezy forecast for today, and temperatures closer to seasonal normal.
SCHOOL NOTES
Seattle Public Schools aren’t reopening until tomorrow; Highline Public Schools are starting two hours late.
BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES
Metro expected to be back on its regular weekday schedule after ending Emergency Snow Network reductions Sunday. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.
Ferries and Water Taxi: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
650th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Many area traffic cams were down as of early this morning – we’ll keep checking to see if that’s remedied – here are the two we have right now:
The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
South Park Bridge:
Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.
See all local traffic cams (when they’re working) here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS