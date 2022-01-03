TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-snow Monday

6:03 AM Good morning! Be careful of slippery slush, after a night of heavy rain.

WEATHER

“Rain at times,” breezy forecast for today, and temperatures closer to seasonal normal.

SCHOOL NOTES

Seattle Public Schools aren’t reopening until tomorrow; Highline Public Schools are starting two hours late.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro expected to be back on its regular weekday schedule after ending Emergency Snow Network reductions Sunday. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries and Water Taxi: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

650th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Many area traffic cams were down as of early this morning – we’ll keep checking to see if that’s remedied – here are the two we have right now:

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams (when they’re working) here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.