UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in 3700 block of California SW – quickly downsized

January 23, 2022 1:54 pm
1:54 PM: Seattle Fire is arriving at a “full response” callout (updated) at a building at 3703 California SW. Updates to come.

1:56 PM: They’re sending a second alarm. Dispatchers told firefighters there had been reports of possible fire-setting related to a domestic-violence incident, and they’re sending an arson investigator.

2 PM: Northbound California is blocked at Charlestown.They’re now canceling the investigator, telling dispatch “there was no fire.” Most of the response has been canceled. We’re still heading that way to see if we can find out more at the scene. Only two units are remaining on scene.

2:15 PM: At the scene, the incident commmander confirms there was no fire, but somebody “pulled the fire alarm.” Peopl who were briefly evacuated from the building have been allowed back inside, and SFD is leaving.

  • ~Hockeywitch~ January 23, 2022 (2:07 pm)
    WOW!!! This sent the scanner going crazy… 211 in progress.. Then to be nothing..  Heard them tell dispatch there wasn’t a fire at all.  Way to be on it though Seattle Fire… 37 and 13 were hauling it down 35th.. they were moving.. Glad nothing is burned and no one is hurt.

