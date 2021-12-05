WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Postgame gallery

Thanks to WSB readers, we have enough bird photos for another “gameday gallery” – postgame, this time. First – two flashes of color – above, a Downy Woodpecker photographed by Michelle Green Arnson; below, an Anna’s Hummingbird, by Jerry Simmons:

Robin Sinner photographed this Bushtit:

Trileigh Tucker‘s photo shows Peregrine Falcons in Lincoln Park:

Dana Brown spotted a leucistic Crow along Beach Drive:

And we have three shorebirds – a Common Loon, from Rick Rasmussen:

Sharon Wada zoomed in on a Cormorant, dining:

And Matthew Olson photographed this Black Turnstone at Alki:

Thanks again to everyone who sent photos! And we’ll also remind you, there’s still time to sign up to participate in the Seattle Audubon Christmas Bird Count December 19th – even if you’re a casual bird-watcher and can only tally who shows up in your yard/at your feeder – can sign up here.