ROAD NOTE: West Marginal Way signal fixed

Thanks to everyone who mentioned this (including Leigh, who sent the photo): The new West Marginal Way SW signal near the Duwamish Longhouse has been fixed, after hours of flashing red. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson tells WSB, “The signal was repaired around 2 pm. A crew member replaced the controller, which appeared to be malfunctioning. We’ll bring the old controller to the repair shop to diagnose what the root cause of the problem was.” The signal was activated earlier this week. (P.S. If you encounter a malfunctioning signal or other road/path-related problem, 206-684-ROAD is the number to call – when you can do so safely.)