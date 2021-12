10:09 AM: Resident orcas are in Puget Sound headed southbound, passing through the Bremerton-Seattle ferry lane at last report, Kersti Muul tells us. Let us know if you see them!

10:47 AM: Thanks for all the updates, including what Kersti’s posted in comments below, and a text we just got from Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail reporting they’re now “heading south … near Vashon ferry dock.”