Mystery plane circles Admiral, and beyond

December 31, 2021 3:44 pm
Lots of questions this afternoon about a small plane that spent at least half an hour doing circles over north West Seattle – then headed over to do some loops over the Kitsap Peninsula before returning minutes ago to Boeing Field. Here’s the FlightRadar24 screengrab as it headed back in:

No answers yet about what it was doing. We tried tracing it but its most-recent commercial owner, a flight school at Boeing Field, said it was recently sold. The current registered owner appears to be a company that traces to a Seattle lawyer who is shown in the FAA database as a licensed private pilot.

2 Replies to "Mystery plane circles Admiral, and beyond"

  • Furor Scribendi December 31, 2021 (4:26 pm)
    Yes, we noticed this plane (Cessna 150-type) circling around Westwood and upper Fauntleroy, in a series of counter-clockwise circles. It was circling and loosing altitude, but came back higher and then disappeared to the west. Perhaps a training flight – – hope a flight plan was filed and followed. 

  • Florence Kay Fiddler Lovell December 31, 2021 (4:33 pm)
    It made me nervous flying so low over the houses.  I finally went and videod it for a couple circle around.  No numbers identifying I could see, but I’m old and so are my eyes.  Are there rules about circling low over houses?https://youtu.be/Bog8u-VgDX4https://youtu.be/qSXwg9n2UFo

