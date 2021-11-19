West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: High Point celebration lights up trees and hearts

November 19, 2021 10:07 pm
A crowd gathered tonight at High Point Commons Park for a first-ever seasonal celebration. It was billed as “Fruit Tree Lighting,” but the lights extended beyond the tiny trees planted last spring as the start of a community orchard. As shown in our video above, community builder Ella McRae led the crowd in a countdown that ended with attendees switching on battery-powered handheld tea lights, as well as the illumination of the little trees. The event also included a community resource fair with a variety of organizations participating, and music from the West Seattle High School Band. The orchard is near the West Seattle Bee Garden on the north end of the park.

  • fruit tree lover November 19, 2021 (10:23 pm)
    I love all the celebration around the trees. And I love running into Ella around the Bee Garden and all the warmth, friendliness and positivity she brings :)

