WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Windy Sunday expected, but no local alert so far

(Harbor Avenue photo by Jerry Simmons)

Though you’ve probably been hearing/seeing a lot about stormy weather headed this way, note that our area is NOT in the warning zone. The forecast for tomorrow is windy, but not extraordinarily so – biggest effect is more likely to be more of those fall-color leaves coming off the trees. From the National Weather Service, here’s the city forecast:

SUNDAY…Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. SUNDAY NIGHT…Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

You can check the map here to see what areas of the state ARE under weather alerts.