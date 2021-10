As mentioned in today’s preview, and elsewhere, we might see the “northern lights” tonight – well, more like early tomorrow. Here’s what West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen says: “Based on this latest prediction, I’m revising my advice for Seattle to *center* around 2-5 am tonight. Still looks like clear skies.” For other forecasts, and viewing advice, here’s the aurora-info page on Alice’s website.