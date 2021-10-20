Morgan Community Association, life after high school, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Seaview fall scene, photographed by Lori T.)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight:

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm at MOD Pizza in The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), mention the Madison Middle School ASB and help the students raise money for student activities.

DOG SWIM: Hey, who doesn’t love swimming in the rain? Third of six days when Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) opens its pool to dogs before closing and cleaning it for the offseason. 4:30-6 pm. Details here.

OPEN HOUSE: Kennedy Catholic High School‘s fall open house for prospective students and their families is 6-8 pm. (140 S. 140th, Burien)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Busy agenda as usual for the Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meeting, online at 7 pm. All welcome. See the agenda and participation information – via video or phone – in our calendar listing.

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANNING: The West Seattle High School PTSA invites all interested families (not just WSHS-affiliated) to this online event helping look ahead to students’ lives after high school. 7 pm – details including attendance link are here.

OPEN MIC: The weekly open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – signups start at 7:30 (but the line often forms earlier, the club says), performances at 8:30.

KARAOKE: The second karaoke night of the week at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) has moved to Wednesdays, 8 pm-1 am.

Are we missing something? If it’s happening today/tonight, please text our hotline ASAP, 206-293-6302, so we can add it to the list – thank you!