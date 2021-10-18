West Seattle, Washington

19 Tuesday

FOLLOWUP: First day of fewer bus routes for Seattle Public Schools

October 18, 2021 7:45 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

As we’ve been reporting, a fourth of Seattle Public Schools‘ bus routes are suspended starting today because of ongoing and anticipated driver shortages. One foreseeable effect: More students on Metro buses. Jessica emailed us to say, “I was on the 128 bus this morning and it was filled to the brim with Madison students. All of the seats were full, and the students that were standing were packed like sardines. There was definitely no room to socially distance.”

We asked Metro what provisions they are making for this. Spokesperson Al Sanders‘ reply: “With last week’s notice from SPS we knew we might see an increase in the number of student riders starting today. We are monitoring the situation to see what adjustments could be needed for the riders.” Meantime, he noted that Metro has a post up for advice that might help new riders.

P.S. Families hopefully know this already, but for the record, the district’s webpage now lists the school-specific routes that are not running.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: First day of fewer bus routes for Seattle Public Schools"

  • Allen October 18, 2021 (8:20 pm)
    The real reason of course is the vaccine mandate. Whether pro or con everyone must agree it means kids and parents are dealt a poor hand here once again by SPS.

  • Kyle October 18, 2021 (9:00 pm)
    First Student/SPS are using the vaccine mandate as an excuse for deep bus route cuts where the true root cause is a driver shortage. The real problem is a bad contract with First Student where the students suffer. SPS will say they contract out to First Student to “save money”. First Student tries to spend the bare minimum to make money. The students suffer. This is not a good use for government contracting because their is not enough competition in this area among school bus companies. 

