Fauntleroy traffic meeting, city $ hearing, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sunrise colors today, photographed by Carolyn Newman)

Here’s what’s ahead on this chilly Tuesday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar as well as our inbox and archives:

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly event organized by Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving – 4:30 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING: 5:30 pm online, it’s the first public hearing on the city’s proposed budget for next year. The agenda explains how to sign up to comment (starting at 3:30 pm and continuing through the hearing). Find the budget documents (including department-by-department breakdowns) here. (Here’s our story with West Seattle notes.)

LIVE MUSIC: 6 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

FAUNTLEROY TALKS TRAFFIC: 7 pm online – if you live in, work in, and/or visit Fauntleroy and have something to say/ask about its traffic challenges, join this Fauntleroy Community Association-organized meeting with SDOT and SPD to talk about it. Here’s the agenda:

You’ll need to register to get the link – do that here.

TRIVIA & TACOS: 7 pm Tuesdays at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: 8 pm Tuesdays at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), play bingo free with Cookie Couture.

Something to add for today/tonight? Text our hotline – 206-293-6302; for event listings further down the road, email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!