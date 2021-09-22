WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Caution, otters crossing

That’s a River Otter on the beach at Lincoln Park; Linda Rackner sent us the photo earlier this month. Another reader email brings the sad reminder that you have to watch for these creatures inland as well as on the beach or in the water: Mary and Mike emailed earlier this week to report, “On returning from a walk at Lincoln Park, we saw a car heading north swerve and an otter wiggling out the other side. We stopped, called Seal Sitters, and they said Animal Control was the proper entity to call. So they were called. We presume the otter was dead as it no longer moved. A parking patrol made sure Animal Control was coming. Maybe we need an Otter Crossing Sign for Fauntleroy. Sad to see an otter killed, and there was a cat immediately interested.” They say this happened just south of the south entrance to the south Lincoln Park parking lot. Otters cross roads to get to inland dens – they’ve been seen well away from the water.