TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE 2021: 1 whole week of delicious ways to help

Again this year, the Taste of West Seattle – benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work fighting hunger and preventing homelessness – will last an entire week. Here’s the announcement:

Take a Taste Tour of West Seattle’s Restaurants, Cafés, Breweries, and Wineries! September 20-26

The Taste has always been about bringing neighbors together over delicious food, promoting our local restaurants, and ultimately supporting and strengthening our community. While the event format has to change again this year, these values remain. Now, more than ever, we see the importance of coming together to support our local restaurants and helping our community. In order to ensure the health and safety of our neighbors, we are adapting the Taste of West Seattle from a 500-person event gathering, to a “restaurant week”-style event for the second year. We hope to return to our in-person event format in 2022.

From Monday, September 20th to Sunday, September 26th, neighbors can dine in or get take-out and enjoy delicious meals and drinks from participating West Seattle restaurants, all while knowing their money is supporting both restaurants and the West Seattle Food Bank’s mission to end hunger and homelessness. When you support local restaurants, they will donate a percentage of proceeds to West Seattle Food Bank.

All participating restaurants will be listed on a restaurant “passport”. The more stamps participants receive on their West Seattle restaurant tour; the more times they are entered into the drawing. Each stamp = 1 drawing entry. We will select 3 winners for a $100 gift card to a West Seattle Restaurant and 2 winners for a $100 Whole Foods Gift Card.