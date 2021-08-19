WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Harley; precinct’s prevention newsletter

One more theft to report today – this time, Derek‘s motorcycle:

My white 2000 Harley Davidson Road King police motorcycle was stolen at 1 am this morning on 11th Ave. SW and SW Holden St. Neighbors say they heard it take off around 1 am so I assume ignition was busted. I am offering a cash reward for information leading to my bikes recovery and/or an arrest.

Plate is WA 8G1755; police incident # is 21-215522.

P.S. Motorcycle theft is technically “auto theft” by state law, and that’s one of the categories of crime addressed in this month’s newsletter sent today by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner: