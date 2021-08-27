WEEKEND PREVIEW: Pickleball celebration @ Delridge Community Center on Saturday

Thanks to Alison for sending the photo and announcement about a celebration tomorrow:

Local Delridge pickleball players initiated a grant to get additional semi-permanent pickleball nets, and utilize Neighborhood Matching Funds to purchase the nets.

They’re here! And now we want to share the nets and encourage members of our West Seattle neighborhood to discover pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport. Meet local players, play a little, meet your community at our pickleball play event. All are welcome!

Saturday, August 28, 12 noon to 4 PM at the Delridge pickleball courts, 4501 Delridge Way SW.

Seattle Metro Pickleball Association is a 501c3 working to grow pickleball venues indoors and out, and enable pickleball play for persons of all ages and abilities in an inclusive and welcoming environment. Join us! We have so much more work to do.