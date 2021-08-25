UPDATE: RV fire closes 2nd SW

6:41 PM: Thanks for the tips. 2nd SW is still closed south of Highland Park Way while that RV fire is investigated. We talked to SFD at the scene; they say no one was hurt.
7:48 PM: The call has closed, so the street should be open again.
6:41 PM: Thanks for the tips. 2nd SW is still closed south of Highland Park Way while that RV fire is investigated. We talked to SFD at the scene; they say no one was hurt.
7:48 PM: The call has closed, so the street should be open again.
It could had spread quickly. Glad to hear no one got hurt
| 1 COMMENT