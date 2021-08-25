West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

65℉

UPDATE: RV fire closes 2nd SW

August 25, 2021 6:41 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

6:41 PM: Thanks for the tips. 2nd SW is still closed south of Highland Park Way while that RV fire is investigated. We talked to SFD at the scene; they say no one was hurt.

7:48 PM: The call has closed, so the street should be open again.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: RV fire closes 2nd SW"

  • Salandi August 25, 2021 (7:20 pm)
    Reply

    It could had spread quickly. Glad to hear no one got hurt

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.