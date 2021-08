6:57 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a full response to the 6900 block of 24th SW.

6:59 AM: SFD says the fire was “quickly put under control by responding crews.”

7:17 AM: No injuries reported. The cause is under investigation; the Red Cross is being called to assist the family who lives there.

7:22 AM: Our crew has spoken with firefighters at the scene. They say it was a small fire in the basement, out now. Photos added.