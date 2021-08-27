DELRIDGE PROJECT: More overnight striping, and what else is ahead

(WSB photo, Delridge work earlier this month)

The weekly update on the Delridge road/utility work preparing for the RapidRide H Line is in. Here are the key points:

-Final channelization and overnight lane striping will continue throughout the corridor, we are currently working to complete striping in Zone C and may return to Zones A and B to finish lane markings and bus lanes

-Crews will be working overnight from 6 PM to 6 AM. We have obtained a noise variance to complete this work.

-Landscaping continues throughout the corridor

-We are repairing some sections of the sidewalk and irrigation throughout Zone A next week

-In Zone B we will be install curbs between SW Juneau St and SW Graham St

-Traffic signal upgrades begin in Zone C. There may be intermitted interruption to traffic in this area as we work to complete upgrades

-King County Metro continues constructing their portion of the project in White Center and Burien. 15th Ave SW between 106th and 107th remains closed to all general traffic.