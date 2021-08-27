DELRIDGE PROJECT: More overnight striping, and what else is ahead

(WSB photo, Delridge work earlier this month)
The weekly update on the Delridge road/utility work preparing for the RapidRide H Line is in. Here are the key points:
-Final channelization and overnight lane striping will continue throughout the corridor, we are currently working to complete striping in Zone C and may return to Zones A and B to finish lane markings and bus lanes
-Crews will be working overnight from 6 PM to 6 AM. We have obtained a noise variance to complete this work.
-Landscaping continues throughout the corridor
-We are repairing some sections of the sidewalk and irrigation throughout Zone A next week
-In Zone B we will be install curbs between SW Juneau St and SW Graham St
-Traffic signal upgrades begin in Zone C. There may be intermitted interruption to traffic in this area as we work to complete upgrades
-King County Metro continues constructing their portion of the project in White Center and Burien. 15th Ave SW between 106th and 107th remains closed to all general traffic.
Note that the work between Juneau and Graham is in the same blocks as Louisa Boren STEM K-8, where classes begin Wednesday, so you’ll see school traffic there as well as workers. Next week’s full preview is here.
| 0 COMMENTS