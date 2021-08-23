BACK-TO-SCHOOL COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Elementary at Schmitz Park this year as addition construction begins

With school starting soon, we’re starting a series of previews. First: A school with a new temporary location this year: The sign above tells the story outside the former Schmitz Park Elementary building at 5000 SW Spokane – this year, for the first time since 2016, it will be a full-time elementary school again. West Seattle Elementary will spend the year there while an addition is built on its site in High Point. Construction there is now under way:

The temporary move has meant changes for the Schmitz Park site too – portable classrooms fill the schoolyard again, moved into place over the summer; most were moved out after Schmitz Park students and staff moved to the then-newly built Genesee Hill Elementary five years ago. (We reported last January that 17 portables were to be installed – as Schmitz Park Elementary, the site held 20.)

West Seattle Elementary is expected to be back at its site in time for the start of school next year. The $28 million project includes a 2-story, 20,000-sf addition, with 12 new classrooms and two learning commons, plus a new entrance, upgraded mechanical systems, new play areas/fields, and technology upgrades..

(WSE Elementary rendering by Miller Hayashi Architects)

The Schmitz Park building is expected to host another school later this decade, when Alki Elementary is rebuilt 2023-2025.