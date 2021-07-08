Notes for your West Seattle Thursday

(Lincoln Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, what’s up for your Thursday:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Assuming the forecast of sunshine and 70s bears out, today’s schedule would open the Lincoln Park wading pool noon-7 pm, in addition to the daily 11 am-8 pm hours for the Highland Park spraypark.

DEMONSTRATION: 4 pm-6 pm at 16th/Holden, join organizer Scott to sign-wave for racial justice.

ARTSWEST OPEN HOUSE: 4-7 pm, visit ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW) to get reacquainted!

FIRE FUNDRAISER: Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) is donating 50 percent of all proceeds 4-9 pm to the owners of one of the businesses destroyed in this week’s White Center fire, Dottie’s Doublewide, which was about to reopen under new ownership.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5 pm “until late,” visit venues around West Seattle for art and/or food/drink specials, during the monthly (second Thursday) West Seattle Art Walk. Here’s the venue list:

Details are in this month’s preview.

THE HISTORY OF SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: West Seattle’s only institute of post-secondary education has a rich history, and you can learn about it at 6 pm tonight online, when the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s “Words, Writers, SouthWest Stories” speaker series features chancellor emeritus Jill Wakefield. Details and registration info here.

