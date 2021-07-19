Bee Organized Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Bee Organized Seattle is one of our newest sponsors. Here’s what proprietor Suzanne Allbee would like you to know about what she does:

I am “buzzing” with excitement to officially announce the launch of Bee Organized Seattle, a professional home and life organizing company. As a 20+-year resident of West Seattle, and Mom of a very active family, I can attest firsthand to the benefits of organization. Bee Organized Seattle specializes in Home Organization (we can restore order to any space in your home from garages to kids’ playrooms to home offices), Moving and Life Transitions (we can manage your move, help seniors downsize, and even navigate your space during a remodel), and Concierge & Event Planning (we’ll take on that to-do list or plan your next family celebration). No matter what is needed, our core values remain – compassionate, confidential, and judgement-free service. Our paramount goal is to help people get organized so they can be more present and enjoy their daily lives.

As we’ve all spent more time than ever at home this past year, we’ve become acutely aware of how important our home environment is to our peace of mind. I cannot think of a better time to transition my love of organization and many years in the event planning, tourism, and hospitality industries into helping others in such a personal and life-changing way. I’d love to learn more about a project you might want help getting started. Please give me a buzz at 206-627-0957 or suzanne@beeorganized.com and we’ll set up a complimentary assessment. It would be an HONOR to work with you.

Bee Organized Seattle is a Franchise of Bee Organized Enterprises, and Worker Bees are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained. As members of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, Bee Organized adheres to the Code of Ethics for Certified Professional Organizers, committing to higher standards of professionalism and results. Learn more at beeorganized.com.

We thank Bee Organized Seattle for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.