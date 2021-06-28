SUMMER: Mode offering music lessons, summer camps

Planning the rest of your family’s summer? West Seattle’s Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and its nonprofit arm Mode Music and Performing Arts are offering opportunities, including music lessons and summer camps. Here’s the announcement:

Mode Music Studios In-Person and Online Private Lessons enrolling now!

Mode Music Studios just celebrated their 7th year in the West Seattle community and is back in-person! During COVID, Mode’s teachers continued to teach online and educate our youth all the way to adults returning to or continuing their musical studies and are ready to serve the community face to face.

As a female-owned business, Mode emphasises hiring femme, BIPOC, and LGBTQ professional musicians in the Seattle area as teachers in the building. All teachers returning to in-person lessons are fully vaccinated and proper distancing and PPE is required following the CDC and governor’s guidelines.

Mode offers online and in-person voice, piano, drum, guitar, ukulele, bass, woodwind, brass, violin lessons and more!

For more information on private lessons, visit modemusicstudios.com or call 206-659-4018.

———————–

Mode Music and Performing Arts In-Person and Online Summer Camps still enrolling!

Mode Music and Performing Arts (MMPA), the nonprofit arm of Mode Music Studios, is offering both online and in-person camps all summer long! MMPA has served local and Seattle Public Schools since December of 2017 and will continue to work with the schools to enhance arts programming and reach all students by eliminating financial barriers.

MMPA has partial and full scholarships upon signup for music, theatre, and dance camps enrolling ages 6-15.

For more information on our summer camps, visit modemusicandperformingarts.org/camps or sign up HERE!