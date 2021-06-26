PRIDE: West Seattle Junction decked with rainbow flags

(WSB photos)

As a grand finale to Pride month, 60 rainbow flags are flying in The Junction this weekend, placed this morning by volunteers. Among them, Colby the bow-tied dog:

For a third year, the West Seattle Junction Association offered the opportunity to “adopt” the flags for a fee – each flag has an accompanying mini-flag with the donor’s message (you can see them all here if you don’t see them all in The Junction).

Matching the mini-flags to flag-placement locations took some logistics – here are City Councilmember Lisa Herbold and WSJA executive director Lora Radford:

As in past years, the flags will be removed before nightfall tonight and put back in place tomorrow morning.