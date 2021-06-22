Fogue Gallery: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Fogue Gallery as a new WSB sponsor. When businesses join our sponsor team, they get the opportunity to tell you about themselves, so here’s what Fogue Gallery would like you to know:

Longtime West Seattle resident Patti Curtis has opened a new Fogue Gallery location at 4130 California Ave SW in West Seattle, just a couple blocks north of the Alaska Junction. Her desire to support the community led Curtis to open Fogue Gallery. The Gallery sponsors and participates in the West Seattle Art Walk, an event on the second Thursday of every month where artists and art-lovers gather from 5-8 pm to share work with their community.

Fogue Gallery has set out to phase out the age-out with a collaborative and supportive group of fifteen local Seattle artists, all over the age of 50. Life may not start at 50 years of age, but it sure doesn’t have to end there either. Curtis decided to embrace her age by calling it Fogue, a take on being an “old fogey.” Her idea was to give each artist, musician, or writer a voice and to have gatherings so the artists could share their art.

The artists display and sell their original fine art and jewelry in a 2-story storefront. “Whether they are emerging, established or reemerging artists, all the work is professionally executed, original, and affordable. Art should be accessible and not intimidating,” says Curtis. “It’s about connection and what speaks to the individual. You can’t go wrong with any of our selections.”

Fogue Gallery also offers interior design and art consultations as an additional service. Receive personalized recommendations for art, décor, and lighting for your home and/or home office. Book an appointment online as well as shop for art in the comfort of your own home at foguegallery.com.

At the gallery, hours are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 12:00 pm-5:00 pm, AND second Thursday of the month 5:00 pm-8:00 pm for West Seattle Art Walk.

We thank Fogue Gallery for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.