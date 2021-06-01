West Seattle, Washington

FERRY FARES: Comment time for 2 increase options

June 1, 2021 2:21 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Ferry fares are going up – they have to, to keep up with the fare-generated funding required by state law. As discussed during last week’s Washington State Ferries community meetings, there are two alternatives. The state Transportation Commission makes the decision, not WSF, and the commission is now asking your opinion on the options:

Alternative 1: 2.5% increase applied to all fares on October 2021 and 2022

Raises passenger and vehicle fares 2.5% in October of each year.

This approach spreads the fare increase equally between vehicles and walk-on passengers.

Alternative 2: Passenger fares remain unchanged in 2021 but increase in October 2022, and vehicle fares increase in 2021 & 2022

Passenger fares do not increase in October 2021.
Vehicle fares increase 3.1% in October 2021.
In 2022, both passenger and vehicle fares increase 2.5% in October.

This approach continues to encourage walk-on passengers which continue to be significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

Go here to comment by June 10th. The commission will settle on one by early July, and the final decision is expected in October.

5 Replies to "FERRY FARES: Comment time for 2 increase options"

  • John June 1, 2021 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    Or the state could cut the pork in the budget and properly fund WSF!

    • Jeff June 1, 2021 (6:34 pm)
      Reply

      What portion of ferry service do you believe should be covered by fares, and why?    As it is (and always is) they are paying a pittance while the rest of everyone pays the taxes to keep wealthy Vashon residents in easy cheap commute range of the city. 

  • Jort June 1, 2021 (4:55 pm)
    Reply

    Where is the option to increase fares ONLY for private automobiles? It would be nice if people’s purported concerns about climate change correlated with the fare-increase priority they choose, but something tells me that Car Brain Disease will make people want to ensure walk-on passengers equally share the financial, societal and environmental burdens of driving.

  • CarDriver June 1, 2021 (7:08 pm)
    Reply

    John.  “pork” wouldn’t exist if there weren’t individuals and businesses HAPPY to get and take money from the government.  Don’t blame the politicians for giving their constituants what they want. Blame your friends/neighbors/business owners for HAPPILY taking the money!! Tell us what they say when you tell them to refuse the money.

  • Spoked June 1, 2021 (8:40 pm)
    Reply

    How about making walk on and bike passengers FREE for the next few years and increase cost to drivers. That might convert some cars to other modes, better for traffic, and the environment.

