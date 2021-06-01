FERRY FARES: Comment time for 2 increase options

(WSB file photo)

Ferry fares are going up – they have to, to keep up with the fare-generated funding required by state law. As discussed during last week’s Washington State Ferries community meetings, there are two alternatives. The state Transportation Commission makes the decision, not WSF, and the commission is now asking your opinion on the options:

Alternative 1: 2.5% increase applied to all fares on October 2021 and 2022 Raises passenger and vehicle fares 2.5% in October of each year. This approach spreads the fare increase equally between vehicles and walk-on passengers. Alternative 2: Passenger fares remain unchanged in 2021 but increase in October 2022, and vehicle fares increase in 2021 & 2022 Passenger fares do not increase in October 2021.

Vehicle fares increase 3.1% in October 2021.

In 2022, both passenger and vehicle fares increase 2.5% in October. This approach continues to encourage walk-on passengers which continue to be significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

Go here to comment by June 10th. The commission will settle on one by early July, and the final decision is expected in October.