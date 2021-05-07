REUNION: West Seattle High School Class of 1971’s plan

Summer’s on the way and some reunion plans are resuming, including this one:

The 50th reunion for the West Seattle High School Class of 1971 is scheduled for July 17, 2021. It will be held at the Glen Acres Golf and Country Club in Burien. There is no charge for the event but we really need to know who is attending so that we have a good head count for planning the food as well as preparing the name tags. Please RSVP to Jim Biava at jimbiava@gmail.com.

The costs are being covered by a crowdfunding campaign – if you can donate, here’s the link.