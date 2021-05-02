Remembering Gregory Curtin, 1949-2021

Family and friends are remembering Greg Curtin and sharing this remembrance with the community:

On Sunday, April 25th, 2021, Gregory Curtin, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 71 after a brief illness.

Greg was born on October 20th, 1949 in New Westminster, BC, Canada, to Clement and Gladys (Woodward) Curtin and emigrated to the United States in 1952. He spent his early life on Vashon Island and received an AA degree from South Seattle Community College after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He married Pamela Ryan in 1973 and they raised a son and daughter, Daniel and Buffy, in West Seattle.

Greg worked for General Construction Company for over 25 years and then Walsh Group until he “retired” in 2016. He loved building bridges up and down the West Coast and was especially proud of his work overseeing the pouring of the caissons on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. He was an incredibly hard worker, diligent, and meticulous at his craft. He enjoyed mentoring new engineers and cared deeply for his colleagues over his career.

Greg was a devoted friend and neighbor, and was often the go-to guy for advice when it came to DIY carpentry, electrical and drywall. He lived life in abundance, had a tool or joke for everything, and always had his notepad and pencil ready to scribble down notes and calculations that only he could understand.

Greg was a proud father to Daniel and Buffy and a doting grandfather to his seven grandchildren. Nothing made his eyes shine like talking about his family.

Greg was preceded in death by his father Clement, mother Gladys, and siblings Anne and Michael. He is survived by his son Daniel (Calista), daughter Buffy, grandchildren Lauren, Evan, Liv, Nathan, Winnie, Christian, Morgan, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be postponed until we can all be together in person, just as Greg would have liked. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take time to tell those you love how much they mean to you and give them a Grandpa Greg hug whenever you can.