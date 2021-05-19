CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 5/19/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic updates:

STATE BRIEFING: State health officials led by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah held their weekly briefing, with some points of interest. For an overview, Dr. Shah heralded “incredible progress” while warning that we’re “nowhere near out of this pandemic.” He said that in the first four days of 12-15-year-olds’ vaccine eligibility, about 28,000 got their first dose – seven percent of that age group. Other points: They know mask-wearing is a point of confusion now, and the state is working on some clearer guidance for businesses, but in the meantime, everyone should “read the room” and follow rules/policies for wherever they’re at. But if someone chooses to mask up in a situation where it’s not required, “don’t shame them.” One more message: Vaccinations are free, whether or not you have health insurance.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*107,659 people have tested positive, 161 more than yesterday’s total

*1,565 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*6,069 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*1,072,769 people have been tested, 2,000 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 101,596/1,547/5,987/1,062,304.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health data page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

SCHOOL CLINICS TOMORROW: Tomorrow’s clinics are at both of West Seattle’s K-8 schools.

