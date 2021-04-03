West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Roof fire at 3295 SW Avalon Way, with black smoke visible for miles

April 3, 2021 6:27 pm
|      18 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

6:27 PM: Big Seattle Fire response heading for 3295 SW Avalon Way. That’s a mixed-use building on the southeast corner of 35th/Avalon. SFD says the fire’s on the roof. Updates to come.

6:34 PM: Kevin Freitas shares this image:

6:39 PM: Firefighters report the fire is under control. No word yet if anyone’s hurt. The smoke’s visible for miles around – we have reports from Beacon Hill to Bainbridge. This photo is from Hollie:

Video from Tomasz:

This photo is from a texter, in case you can’t place which building it is – it’s the one with the unoccupied commercial space (formerly a dental office) at ground level.

6:47 PM: The smoke has dissipated now, according to our crew at the scene, as firefighters continue working to finish putting it out. SFD meantime called a second alarm to help. Kevin Freitas has a time-lapse of the smoke dissipating:

7:02 PM: While the fire is all but out, firefighters still have a lot to deal with – such as sprinklers. Here’s a closer view *from earlier* emailed by Finnegan Liddell:

Thanks again to everyone who has texted, emailed, and tweeted photos. Here’s an aerial (drone) view from Eddie:

An SFD public-information officer has arrived at the scene so we should have some additional information soon.

7:22 PM: SFD’s Kristin Tinsley confirms no one was hurt. The fire was confined to the roof and top (6th) floor. Fighting it was complicated by the fact the standpipe they would normally tap into was right in the fire area. No indication of the cause yet. We have her briefing on video and will upload that when our crew’s back at HQ.

18 Replies to "UPDATE: Roof fire at 3295 SW Avalon Way, with black smoke visible for miles"

  • Andrew Eigenrauch April 3, 2021 (6:33 pm)
  • Porter Roth April 3, 2021 (6:33 pm)
  • Scott April 3, 2021 (6:33 pm)
    Huge flames on the roof. 

  • Neighbor April 3, 2021 (6:34 pm)
    Still going big, hope everyone is ok 

  • Kersti Muul April 3, 2021 (6:34 pm)
    Fully engulfed and can see from delridge

    • WSB April 3, 2021 (6:49 pm)
      The roof. NOT the building. Just to be clear. Not as bad as it briefly looked.

  • Bill April 3, 2021 (6:34 pm)
    Hope everyone is ok

  • Jenny April 3, 2021 (6:34 pm)
    Huge roof fire.

  • BETSY HOFFMEISTER April 3, 2021 (6:36 pm)
    Smoke is visible from Greg Davis Park. Hope everyone is ok. 

  • e April 3, 2021 (6:37 pm)
    Saw the fire at least 5 minutes before we heard any sirens. Just saw the ladder go up now (a few people were on the roof). Looks like they made it in time.

  • Lauren April 3, 2021 (6:38 pm)
  • Concerned west seattlelite April 3, 2021 (6:55 pm)
    Was grabbing Starbucks when the fire broke. It looked MUCH worse than what I hope it turned out to be according to reporting here. Really hoping everyone is safe. I was there for the first 15-20 minutes and saw barely any evacuees. Lots of spectators though with their phones out… which felt strange. Definitely looked like a scene out of a movie, but real lives were (are?) at stakes. Again, praying no one was hurt. 

  • Playhouse April 3, 2021 (6:57 pm)
    I wonder if this was their rooftop gym or started in the firepit or BBQ they list on the terrace.

  • ~hockeywitch~ April 3, 2021 (6:59 pm)
    From 35th and Morgan

  • Carlo Beerman April 3, 2021 (7:06 pm)
    Ooh I used to live in that building. Wonder if one of the propane powered grills started that… and hope everyone’s ok.

  • Asil April 3, 2021 (7:06 pm)
    The C Line is coming up Genesee on the Left and the 50 is waiting to go…where? (On the right)this is the kind of situation west Seattle finds itself in when a major bridge repair is pushed back for more than a year, and an emergency happens during rush hour. ALL traffic has been directed through a residential neighborhood and that’s only going one way.

  • Christine Cranston April 3, 2021 (7:09 pm)
    I am so glad that no one is hurt. We saw it from near Hiawatha. Tons of smoke. 

  • Anonymous April 3, 2021 (7:09 pm)
    We reported to 911 first,I took this photo at 6:23 PM very concerned for the smoke that was first visible driving west up Avalon way.

