UPDATE: Roof fire at 3295 SW Avalon Way, with black smoke visible for miles

6:27 PM: Big Seattle Fire response heading for 3295 SW Avalon Way. That’s a mixed-use building on the southeast corner of 35th/Avalon. SFD says the fire’s on the roof. Updates to come.

6:34 PM: Kevin Freitas shares this image:

6:39 PM: Firefighters report the fire is under control. No word yet if anyone’s hurt. The smoke’s visible for miles around – we have reports from Beacon Hill to Bainbridge. This photo is from Hollie:

Video from Tomasz:

This photo is from a texter, in case you can’t place which building it is – it’s the one with the unoccupied commercial space (formerly a dental office) at ground level.

6:47 PM: The smoke has dissipated now, according to our crew at the scene, as firefighters continue working to finish putting it out. SFD meantime called a second alarm to help. Kevin Freitas has a time-lapse of the smoke dissipating:

7:02 PM: While the fire is all but out, firefighters still have a lot to deal with – such as sprinklers. Here’s a closer view *from earlier* emailed by Finnegan Liddell:

Thanks again to everyone who has texted, emailed, and tweeted photos. Here’s an aerial (drone) view from Eddie:

An SFD public-information officer has arrived at the scene so we should have some additional information soon.

7:22 PM: SFD’s Kristin Tinsley confirms no one was hurt. The fire was confined to the roof and top (6th) floor. Fighting it was complicated by the fact the standpipe they would normally tap into was right in the fire area. No indication of the cause yet. We have her briefing on video and will upload that when our crew’s back at HQ.