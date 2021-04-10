Art, music, more for your West Seattle Saturday, plus traffic alerts



(Photo by Machel Spence)

Good morning! We start our look at what’s happening today with two traffic alerts:

EXPANDED LOW-BRIDGE ACCESS: Starting today, restrictions on the West Seattle low bridge start at 8 am weekend mornings rather than 5 am. (Here’s our Thursday report on all the changes in the works.)

TUNNEL CLOSURE: The northbound Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to be closed all weekend.

Now, what else is happening:

BEIGNETS AND COFFEE: 8 am-1 pm, Jet City Beignet (WSB sponsor) pops up at the original location of Realfine Coffee (4480 Fauntleroy Way SW).

FAMILY MUSIC CONCERT: Online at 10 am, Gabrielle Macrea performs in the continuing series of fundraiser concerts benefiting West Seattle’s Cooperative Preschools – tickets and more info here.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE SPRING FLING: 11 am-7 am, the first day of the Spring Fling Native Art Market at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 W. Mqrginal Way SW) – details in our calendar listing.

WINE: Viscon Cellars (5910 Californiq SW; WSB sponsor) welcomes you at its tasting room, 1-6 pm.

VACCINE-APPOINTMENT HELP & FREE FOOD: 2-4 pm, the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church (2620 SW Kenyon) offers in-person help with booking vaccine appointments, and free food – stop by if you can use either or both!