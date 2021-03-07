WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Today’s list!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

It’s the first Sunday in March and the last Sunday of Standard Time – early next Sunday, we “spring forward” an hour. But in the much nearer term, here’s what’s happening:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Here’s our updated list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (a few offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s on. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY BOOK FAIR: Last day for you to shop at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and mention Lafayette Elementary at checkout, so the PTA will get part of the proceeds.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm online, get updates, and ask questions, about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. Videoconferencing link here, or call in at 253-215-8782, meeting ID 858 5523 4269, password 9701.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

