(File photo, courtesy Jet City Ninjas)

Just got word of something fun at Alki tomorrow, if you’re contemplating heading to the beach:

The West City Rope Ninja jump-rope team will be doing 2 pop-up performances tomorrow (Saturday, March 20) near the Alki Bathhouse at 12 and 12:45 pm. The team is made up of about 30 elementary and middle school students, coached by Rene Bibaud.

The coach is a world-champion jump-rope athlete, profiled here in 2010.