Planning a teardown? Seattle Fire Department suggests an alternative

(2013 WSB photo by Nick Adams – firefighter training at to-be-demolished property by Lowman Beach)

Planning to demolish a house soon? Let the Seattle Fire Department have at it first! They’re looking for to-be-demolished houses for an upcoming round of training. Here’s the announcement:

The Seattle Fire Department is actively looking for single-family dwellings scheduled for demolition to help secure live-fire training for our newest Seattle firefighters on May 3-6, 2021. We are also open to discussing the use of duplex and apartment buildings on a case-by-case basis. The project must have a demolition permit in hand, and the owner would need to allow access to the structure a week ahead of the training for set-up.

If interested, please fill out our intake form online and email it to SFD_inservicetraining@seattle.gov. Questions can also be directed to this email address.

Live-fire training is an opportunity for our new fire recruits to work with our company officers and face real fire scenarios in a controlled setting. This experience is vital to the development of new recruits, as these fires act as a final evaluation of what they have learned over the past 12 weeks of training. The training focuses on fire attack, teamwork and communication.