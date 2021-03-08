Don’t just complain – run!

For everyone who suggests the solution to a problem is to elect new leadership, there’s someone else who points out that many elected positions don’t draw many candidates. That’s true. (Just one example – both of our area’s State House representatives ran for re-election unopposed last year.) If you are interested in finding out what it takes to run for an elected position, King County Elections has just announced workshops. From the WSB inbox:

King County Elections will host four virtual Candidate Workshops in an effort to empower potential candidates to take the leap and run for office.

Tuesday, March 16, 6 p.m. – 8p.m.

Thursday, April 1, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Virtual meeting over Zoom webinar – click here or visit bit.ly/kingworkshops to choose a date and register.

The workshops will be held to demystify the process by empowering potential candidates with key information they need to file their candidacy. This year there are over 330 local, nonpartisan offices up for election.

“We know that one of the key reasons people don’t vote in local elections is because they don’t see candidates on the ballot who look like them or represent their community,” said Director of Elections Julie Wise. “These workshops are an opportunity for less experienced or first-time candidates to get information and ask questions directly from the team that will ultimately help them through the filing process.”

The workshops will cover a range of topics including the elections calendar, online candidate filing, filing fee petitions, ballot order, local voters’ pamphlet filing, and more.

“Running for office takes a tremendous amount of courage and even the most technical parts of the process can be intimidating. We want to make to make things as easy as possible,” said Wise.

The workshops will be in preparation for the candidate filing period this year, Monday, May 17 through the following Friday, May 21. All Declarations of Candidacy must be received by King County Elections before the close of business on Friday, regardless of postmark.