WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind alert; tree trouble

Thanks to Lucas for that photo of a tree that fell on Murray Avenue SW near Lowman Beach [map], first reported casualty of today’s wind. (Added: City Light has a 4-customer outage there.) The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in effect for our area through 10 pm, warning it’ll be more blustery than previously forecast – “southwest wind 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.” If you have tree, power, or other trouble, please let us know – text or call 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!