WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Friday rainbow, Saturday wind, and beyond

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the double rainbow that appeared about two hours ago – here are two: Keith‘s view from Marine View Drive is above, and Jessie‘s view from Highland Park is below:

Jessie wrote, “The brighter mornings and evenings have been giving me so much hope, and this rainbow was an extra gift!” If you read closely you know we’ve been tracking that too; tonight’s sunset is at 5:17 pm, which is a full hour later than the earliest sunset of winter, back in December.

Now on to the weekend weather outlook: Did you hear the wind early this morning? Tonight and tomorrow could bring it back, according to the forecast – southwest wind, 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight, 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. Off-and-on chances of rain (although we’re enjoying a big sunbreak right now). Then next week – cold nights/mornings with “a slight chance of rain and snow” mentioned for Monday and Thursday. 42 days left in winter!