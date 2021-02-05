West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

49℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Friday rainbow, Saturday wind, and beyond

February 5, 2021 10:25 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the double rainbow that appeared about two hours ago – here are two: Keith‘s view from Marine View Drive is above, and Jessie‘s view from Highland Park is below:

Jessie wrote, “The brighter mornings and evenings have been giving me so much hope, and this rainbow was an extra gift!” If you read closely you know we’ve been tracking that too; tonight’s sunset is at 5:17 pm, which is a full hour later than the earliest sunset of winter, back in December.

Now on to the weekend weather outlook: Did you hear the wind early this morning? Tonight and tomorrow could bring it back, according to the forecast – southwest wind, 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight, 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. Off-and-on chances of rain (although we’re enjoying a big sunbreak right now). Then next week – cold nights/mornings with “a slight chance of rain and snow” mentioned for Monday and Thursday. 42 days left in winter!

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Friday rainbow, Saturday wind, and beyond"

  • miws February 5, 2021 (11:32 am)
    Reply

    I was unable to get a pic to share, but I was “Lucky” enough to catch this beautiful rainbow around 8:25 this morning while taking my compost out at my S. Delridge apt complex. I’ve been pretty much homebound during the pandemic, due to being high-risk. The way my apartment building is laid out, I only have views of the other building on our property out of one window, and the building on the neighboring property. Even stepping out the door offers limited view. This was a real treat… —Mike

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.