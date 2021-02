1:14 PM: A Seattle Fire water-rescue response is headed for the 5600 block of Beach Drive [map] after a report of someone possibly in trouble offshore. Updates to come.

1:17 PM: SFD says the report was that a kite-surfer appeared to be in trouble. They’re sending land and water crews to look.

1:27 PM: The search has relocated to the 5000 block of Beach Drive. They’re still not seeing anyone or anything.