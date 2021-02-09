MISSING: David and Izzy – UPDATE, FOUND

7:38 PM UPDATE: David and Izzy are safe; they got “stuck in the mountains” and just now were able to call out.

Earlier:



David and his dog Izzy are missing, and his niece Ashley is hoping you will watch for them:

My uncle left around lunchtime yesterday (2/8/21) from California Ave in West Seattle [North Admiral area] to take pictures with Izzy and has not returned home or has been heard from since. His phone is turned off and the car is missing. This is out of character and we are extremely concerned for both David and Izzy with the cold temperatures coming in. Car info: slate gray 2016 Kia Forte. Ohio license plates. Wearing gray shirt, red zip up hoodie and shorts (unsure of color). Possibly white ball cap and shoes either grey or white sneakers. Tattoos on right leg of statue and graveyard scenery. Right arm, blue and gray “deftones,” left arm tribal around perimeter and mi madre. Cartoon-type tattoo on neck Police report has been submitted. If you see David or Izzy, please call his wife Carlee at 740-361-1784.

You can also call 911.