VIDEO: The latest on why your bird feeder could be dangerous, and what to do about it

Earlier this month, we reported on wildlife advocates’ advice to temporarily remove your bird feeder to save birds’ lives, because current crowding can spread potentially deadly salmonellosis among them. On Tuesday, Seattle Audubon hosted a state expert ta talk about the problem; the video is above. If you’re concerned about the birds, it’s worth watching. Thanks to Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch, also a longtime bird steward, for letting us know!