VIDEO: The latest on why your bird feeder could be dangerous, and what to do about it

January 27, 2021 8:19 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Earlier this month, we reported on wildlife advocates’ advice to temporarily remove your bird feeder to save birds’ lives, because current crowding can spread potentially deadly salmonellosis among them. On Tuesday, Seattle Audubon hosted a state expert ta talk about the problem; the video is above. If you’re concerned about the birds, it’s worth watching. Thanks to Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch, also a longtime bird steward, for letting us know!

1 Reply to "VIDEO: The latest on why your bird feeder could be dangerous, and what to do about it"

  • JW January 27, 2021 (8:40 pm)
      I took my feeders down when the first story was on the blog. Just this morning I was wondering if it was safe to put them out again.Thanks WSBlog !

