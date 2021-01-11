Long a dream, soon a reality: Maritime High School opening this fall; info sessions tonight

Local maritime-industry leaders and advocates have long suggested the region needs a maritime-focused high school to prepare more young people to work in the field – after all, they reasoned, there’s already an Aviation High School. Finally this fall, Maritime High School is becoming a reality, and a media briefing was held this morning to be sure the word gets out. It’s not in West Seattle, but it’s public, so anyone can apply – it will be based in Des Moines, affiliated with Highline Public Schools (the district immediately south of Seattle). Partners include the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition as a community-engagement liaison and the Northwest Maritime Center providing “guidance related to maritime education and fundraising support.” The school plan was developed with help from the Port of Seattle “convening industry and education leaders and identifying national best practices.” The announcement also says Maritime High School’s curriculum “will center on the environment, marine science, and maritime careers, including maritime construction, vessel operations, and other careers working on or near the water.” It’s opening this fall to 9th graders and will grow each year. Applications are open through January 31st, and there are three online information sessions coming up – two tonight (one in English, one en Español), one on January 21st. The Maritime HS website has full details and links.