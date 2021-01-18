About this afternoon’s Admiral Way Bridge emergency response

We got questions this afternoon about an emergency response that brought police and firefighters to the Admiral Way Bridge this afternoon. It was over before we could get there. Here’s the SPD summary of what happened:

Officers responded to the 3900 block of SW Admiral Way overpass for a 911 call where the caller reported a male had his hands on the railing and a female was holding him back. When officers arrived on scene, the male jumped over the railing and was dangling from the bridge. The officers were able to grab the subjects by his wrists to prevent him from falling. Two community members saw what was happening and were able to grab some rope to secure the subject to the railing until more officers arrived. Once more officers arrived on scene, they were able to pull the subject back over the railing to safety. The subject was a 17-year-old missing juvenile and was transported to the hospital.

As always, when we mention suicide or an attempt, we want you to know how to get help for yourself or someone contemplating self-harm: The Crisis Connections hotline is 206-464-3222.

P.S. Southwest Precinct Lt. Dorothy Kim tells WSB that wasn’t the only incident today in which officers saved a life. They were called to the scene of an apparent drug overdose in West Seattle and arrived before SFD to find the person not breathing and without a pulse: “The officers, who are also EMTs, started CPR and subsequently administered Narcan.” That restarted the person’s heart; more CPR, and another Narcan dose after SFD’s arrival, revived them, and they were taken to the hospital.