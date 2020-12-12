WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen vintage Schwinn bike; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

Two bicycles in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN VINTAGE BIKE: That’s Jena‘s bike. She sent the photo and report:

My Purple 1970s Schwinn Stingray was stolen from our home last night in Arbor Heights. It is a very rare bicycle, and at the time it was stolen it was disassembled and boxed. I am awaiting a Police Report #. If any information comes up, please contact me, Jena, at 206-383-6999.

DUMPED AND LIKELY STOLEN: Recognize this bicycle?

Mike sent the photo, saying it’s along an alleyway at 49th/Hinds.