HOLIDAY MEALS: 8 West Seattle ways to get yours

One week until Christmas Eve, and it’s time to finalize your holiday-food plans. Some options:

MARINATION MA KAI (1660 Harbor SW): The Seacrest eatery is offering a Christmas brunch box for pickup 1-4 pm Christmas Eve, $45 to serve two:

-Monkey Bread

-Choice of Quiche Slices

-Ellenos Yogurt W/ Guava Jam

-House-made Tropical Granola

-Fruit Salad W/ Li Hing Mui

Potential add-ons, too, including beverages. Go here to order.

SALTY’S ON ALKI (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor): Tomorrow (Friday, December 18th) is the deadline to order a Christmas meal kit (featuring ham AND turkey), serving 2 for $70. You can order online or by phone. See the menu here.

PHOENECIA (4717 42nd SW): The Junction bistro is offering a reheatable Christmas dinner for two, $100. The menu:

-Fig and walnut salad

-Trio of spreads

-Roasted fingerling potatoes

-Balsamic-braised lamb shank

-Chocolate panna cotta

Text “reserve” to 206-250-5482.

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor): Turkey or ham dinners – see the menu here. Sunday (December 20th) by 7 pm is the deadline to order, and the pickup deadline is 7 pm Christmas Eve.

HUSKY DELI (4721 California SW); Monday is the deadline for ordering Christmas dinners – ham or turkey, serving 6 to 8 people. See the menu here. Order by phone at 206-937-2810.

PECOS PIT (4400 35th SW; WSB sponsor): Meals available with smoked turkey, ham, or prime rib. Monday (December 21st) is the ordering deadline. The menu, and ordering info, is here.

METROPOLITAN MARKET (2320 42nd SW; WSB sponsor): Full holiday dinners still available as of a short time ago include ham, turkey, and lamb; ordering deadline is Saturday night. See what’s available here.

WHOLE FOODS (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW): Holiday meals serving from 4 to 12 people are available; the online ordering site says they need qt least 48 hours’ notice (and keep in mind, the store will be closed on Christmas Day).

Others to add? Comment, or email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!