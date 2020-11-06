WATER TAXI ALERT: Returning to service

(Spirit of Kingston – WSB file photo)

2:53 PM: Since the strong north wind canceled this morning’s Water Taxi runs, we just checked with Metro to see if the passenger-ferry service will resume for the pm. Spokesperson Torie Rynning tells WSB that. looking at the weather, they do expect it to resume service for this afternoon/evening. She adds, “The Spirit of Kingston will replace the Doc Maynard, as the weather prevented the Doc Maynard from accessing the fuel dock this morning.”

3:31 PM: The official announcement is out now, and it includes the reminder that the vessel swap “means the route will be able to carry only 33 passengers per trip compared to 86, given physical-distancing limits.”