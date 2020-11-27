Remembering Georgette Shaughnessy Johnson, 1930-2020

Family and friends are remembering Georgette Shaughnessy Johnson, and sharing this with the community:

Georgette Leona Shaughnessy Johnson, 90 years of age, passed away on 11/18/2020 of natural causes. Georgette was born on 9/1/1930 to George and Clara Maes in Seattle. She was a proud big sister to twin brothers Donald and Ronald. Georgette met the love of her life, Patrick Shaughnessy, as he reported to work at the Georgetown Police Precinct, next door to her family home. They were married in 1950 and resided in West Seattle, raising four children, Patrick, Kathleen (Kevin) Hogan, Maureen (Stu) Nelson, and Jeaneen Chapman. Patrick and Georgette were married for 43 years at the time of his death in 1994.

Lucky again in love, she married John Johnson and added another loving daughter, Molly, to her family. Johnny and Georgette loved to travel and built a beautiful home in Magnolia to host celebrations for the family they loved so much. Johnny passed away in 2007.

Faith in God guided Georgette’s life as a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother (Nanny G). She is survived by her children, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, beloved sister-in-law Carole Maes (Ronald), and many nieces and nephews. Georgette’s family will always keep her safe in their hearts and cherish all their wonderful memories. A private funeral Mass was held at Holy Family in White Center, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID. Share memories of Georgette and visit the obituary page and online guestbook at www.emmickfunerals.com.