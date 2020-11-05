READER REPORT: Words of warning about a preventable disease that killed a West Seattle dog

That’s Ella, an Aussie/Border Collie mix, 5 months old when she was rescued from 2011 storms in the Midwest, given a new home by Stefanie. After 9 years as “amazing companions,” Stefanie has lost Ella … and she has a message for others, in hopes of saving their dogs from her fate:

WARNING: Immunize your pet against Leptospirosis. It is lurking in West Seattle. I lost my dog suddenly/unexpectedly 6 weeks ago. She got a bacterial infection contracted from wildlife urine that is preventable if an “optional” immunization is given. The vets need to counsel all owners about this horrible disease, which causes the dog’s organs to fail, and to strongly advocate and recommend it. By the time you see any symptoms, it is very late to reverse and is miserable for the patient. With all the knowledge of this infection and the increase of wildlife in our parks and neighborhoods, it is critical to protect your pets. I would not want anyone else to have to go through this.

Ella was “fit and healthy and happy” when she got sick, Stefanie says. As for where she contracted the disease, Stefanie doesn’t know: “I took her on walks in all the local parks and even have wildlife in my backyard garden.”