HELPING: Local Scouts set up Little Free Toy Chest

The photos and report are from Karen Vegors:

I wanted to share with you what some scouts from Troop 284 have been up to this month. The nuclear Narwhal Patrol has spent the last three weeks designing, building, and decorating a Little Free Toy Chest for the neighborhood kids. It started with a discussion about the Little Free Libraries and how there should be some thing for little kids who are stuck at home with school out. The kids found an old hutch and ups cycled it by adding legs and painting it. Today they put on the finishing touches and moved it out to the sidewalk. Then they filled it with toys and treats that they donated!

I’m super proud of these boys for thinking of this and putting in so much time and effort! The toy chest is located on 18th Ave SW between Trenton and Cloverdale.