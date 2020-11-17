BIZNOTES: 3 Admiral food-and-drink updates

Thanks to everybody who’s been sending business updates in the wake of rule changes – we’re updating/creating lists – and we have some roundups too, including these three food/drink announcements from The Admiral District:

PIZZERIA 22 (4213 SW College): From proprietor Cary:

Pizzeria 22 is reopening tonight for business after a brief shutdown due to COVID-19. We are happy to report that all employees have tested negative for the virus. We will reopen tonight for business at 4 pm offering takeout, free delivery, and the last night of inside dining.

YEN WOR VILLAGE (2300 California SW): Received via text:

With so many positive cases in and around West Seattle, we have decided to close for the next 2 weeks out of concern for our own safety and to help prevent spread in our community. We hope everybody has a safe holiday and we hope to see you again when we reopen in early December for takeout and delivery.

FRESHY’S (2735 California SW): From proprietor Amber, with word of what’s in the works:

We will definitely be open for takeout 7 am-7 pm. We have online ordering through square and The Joe app. My staff and I are currently working on making bulk (or family-style) homemade soups for delivery, and putting together a system for customers to be able to order a daily, weekly, or monthly subscription for a variety of soups (like the farmer’s drop boxes of vegetables/fruit) that are different each time and will accommodate to dietary needs or restrictions for that customer. We will deliver (or they can pick up) ready-to- go soups or packages of soup that can be frozen and heated up when ready. We are also looking into putting together cold brew growlers as well as curbside pickup for a variety of coffee orders. With a great fall/winter season upon us, we are super stoked to provide hot, healthy, and delicious soup/sandwiches for the community.

